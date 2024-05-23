NBC’s Ruhle: Biden Is Buying Votes with Loan Plan, But GOP Does That by Letting People Keep More of Their Own Money

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” host Stephanie Ruhle responded to accusations from Republicans that President Joe Biden is trying to buy votes with his student loan plans by saying, “isn’t this just how politics works? Fulfilling campaign promises to certain groups.” And by arguing that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and other Republicans do the same thing by letting people keep more of their own money by cutting taxes.

Ruhle said, “[L]et’s talk about Joe Biden and this student debt relief. We’re seeing Republicans push so hard against it, saying Joe Biden is buying votes. If he’s doing this for college grads, what about all the people who don’t go to college? They get nothing, they’re left out. Isn’t that how politics works? The carried interest loophole only helps the private equity industry. It doesn’t help us. Corporate tax cuts only [help] corporations. It doesn’t help the rest of us. When Donald Trump goes down to Mar-a-Lago and says, I’m going to lower your taxes, he’s lowering the taxes of the richest of the rich people. So, this whole, you are buying votes, isn’t this just how politics works? Fulfilling campaign promises to certain groups.”

