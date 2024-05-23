NY Gov. Hochul: Trump Wasting Time in NYC While Biden Winning over Battleground States

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that former President Donald Trump is wasting time in New York, which is “solidly behind Joe Biden,” while the president is “out their winning over the rest of the battleground states.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “So Donald Trump, former President Trump, he’s holding an event shortly in the Bronx in an effort to attract voters of color, Latinos and African-Americans. Historically, a loyal voting block for Democrats, especially African-Americans but the truth is this is, this is a sport, this is a politics of margins. What more to Democrats need to do to solidify and mobilize their base?”

Hochul said, “Well I’ll tell you, what won’t it make a difference at all Jake and that is for Donald Trump to be the ringleader of an invite all his clowns to a place like the Bronx. New York will never, ever support Donald Trump for president. We know him better than anyone and that means we understand what he’s all about is just for himself. So this state will go solidly behind Joe Biden for president as it has in the past.”

She added, “So he wants to spend his time doing these made-up fake rallies and pretending they is support here be my guest because while you’re doing that, Donald Trump, Joe Biden’s out there on the other side, making sure he is delivering for all Americans. And so go ahead, spend all the time you want New York because we’ll be with Joe Biden. And Joe Biden is out their winning over the rest of the battleground states.”

