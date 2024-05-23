City of Kansas City Worker Fired over Social Media Post Doxing Harrison Butker

The City of Kansas City social media worker who doxed Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after he gave a university commencement address defending Christian values has been fired.

News of the employee’s firing came from none other than Kansas City’s Mayor Quinton Lucas, who told listeners on KCMO radio that the doxer had been “separated” from the city workforce.

“The employee has been separated from the City workforce for violation of City policy by posting outside the scope of authorized City communications. The City will have no further comment on the post or individual employees related to it,” the mayor said.

In a commencement address to graduates at Benedictine College earlier this month, Butker blasted President Biden’s pro-abortion policies, criticized Pride Month, urged men to embrace masculinity, and told women that motherhood would ultimately mean more than their careers.

This apparently pushed the employee over the edge.

In a since-deleted post, the social media worker wrote: “Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the City of Lee’s Summit.”

The city account, @KansasCity, posted a poorly worded apology.

In the immediate aftermath of the social media posts, Mayor Lucas wrote, “The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has threatened additional action against the employee via the Missouri Human Rights Act.

“I will enforce the Missouri Human Rights Act to ensure Missourians are not targeted for their free exercise of religion. Stay tuned.”