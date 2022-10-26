Never Trumper and Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin in 2021 called for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue’s (R-GA) ouster during the 2021 Georgia special election, which gave Democrats the Senate majority.

“On Tuesday, principled conservatives in Georgia should vote Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue out of office. With few exceptions, the GOP has become a ruinous, unpatriotic blight and both senators are as corrupt as they come. The republic cannot sustain such depravity indefinitely,” McMullin wrote ahead of the Georgia special election.

On Tuesday, principled conservatives in Georgia should vote Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue out of office. With few exceptions, the GOP has become a ruinous, unpatriotic blight and both senators are as corrupt as they come. The republic cannot sustain such depravity indefinitely. — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) January 4, 2021

The 2021 Georgia Senate runoffs elections served as a pivotal election over control of the U.S. Senate. If Loeffler and/or Perdue were to win reelection, then Republicans would have control of the Senate and could credibly fight back against the Biden agenda. McMullin’s argument appears to call for a Senate Democrat majority — thus giving complete control of the House, Senate, and White House to the Democrats.

McMullin has repeatedly claimed that he would not caucus with Republicans, even if that means Democrats keep the Senate majority.

McMullin’s opponent, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), has warned that McMullin would caucus with Democrats if he were elected in a manner similar to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Angus King (I-ME).

During a debate between Lee and McMullin, Lee accused McMullin of feeding the “Democrat industrial complex” by using Democrat fundraising tools and paying Democrat operatives.

McMullin has paid $1.6 million to Democrat firms. He also uses ActBlue, a Democrat fundraising platform, rather than WinRed, a Republican fundraising tool.

Lee has been backed by conservatives across the spectrum, including former Ambassador and former Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. (R).

In a new ad from the Club for Growth Action, Huntsman explained why Utahns should reelect Lee, saying that Utah’s senior senator has served as a principled leader: