Tudor Dixon Calls Out Whitmer for Lying About Length of School Closures

Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon called out Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Tuesday night after the Democrat asserted that schools were only closed down for three months in her state.

During the exchange, Whitmer asserted that children were only out of school for three months throughout the Chinese coronavirus, under her leadership.

“I’m pretty sure I just heard an audible gasp around town when Gretchen Whitmer said that kids were out of school for three months,” Dixon said.

“Perhaps she wasn’t paying attention to what was actually happening,” Dixon continued, explaining that some schools were even closed “this year.”

“This is shocking to me that she thinks that schools were only closed for three months, or maybe she thinks she can convince you that schools were only closed for three months, but you know better because your students are the ones that are desperately behind,” the Republican continued, citing the recent test scores showcasing the dishonesty of the governor.

“She’s being dishonest about even trying to get into these schools to get these schools back on track,” Dixon said.

WATCH:

Earlier this year, the Michigan Republican Party released an ad exposing Whitmer’s failures for students in her state, fighting to keep schools closed out of fear. And indeed, many school districts remained shuttered for well over three months, as Breitbart News detailed:

While the Michigan Democrat promised in her 2021 State of the State address that schools would be open to in-person learning by March of that year — claiming that the coronavirus pandemic “stole” precious schooling time from children — many of the Great Lakes State’s largest school districts remained shuttered. Detroit, for example, refused to open until January 2022, along with Battle Creek and Lansing. Ann Arbor was sued because the closures arguably violated civil rights law under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Flint’s public schools, however, remain closed indefinitely.

Whitmer, however, denied Dixon’s point.

“Well, that’s just not true. But what I will say is we have made a historic investment,” she said, attempting to switch the subject to literacy goals.