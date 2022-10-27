An Edinburg, Texas, homeowner, who was hiding in the bedroom with her children, shot an alleged intruder through the door, and police apprehended the wounded suspect in a nearby field.

Valley Central CBS 4 reports that 36-year-old Carlos Garcia allegedly broke into the woman’s home shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday night. He allegedly made entry through the garage and the female homeowner and her children tried to hide in a bedroom.

Garcia allegedly came to the bedroom door and tried to get into the room, at which point the female homeowner warned that she had a gun.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office observed, “When Garcia refused to leave and continued to try to get into the bedroom, the homeowner shot once through the door.”

KRGV notes that the homeowner shot Garcia through the bedroom door and he fled the scene. He was found in a nearby field with a gunshot wound to one of his arms, treated, and taken into custody.

