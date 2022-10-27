Joe Biden Travels to New York to Help Embattled Gov. Kathy Hochul

President Joe Biden is traveling to Syracuse, New York on Thursday to promote plans for Micron Technology to build a new semiconductor chips plant.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to attend the event with the president as well as New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand.

“I am thrilled that President Biden could join us for this once-in-a-generation announcement,” Hochul said in a statement.

The president will deliver remarks at the SRC Arena & Events Center in Syracuse to promote his administration’s investment in semiconductor chip manufacturing, particularly in the United States.

The event takes place 11 days before Hochul’s election and right after her disastrous debate performance in Tuesday’s debate with Rep. Lee Zeldin, her Republican challenger.

Ordinarily, Democrats would not have to worry about a Republican challenger in the typically blue state, but recent polls show a boost for Zeldin.

A poll released by co/efficient on Friday showed that Zeldin was actually leading Hochul, 46 percent to 45 percent.

Biden remains deeply unpopular and is traveling to only comfortably Democrat states to campaign on his agenda ahead of the midterm elections. He continues avoiding appearances in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona, where Democrats are fighting close races.

The president went to Portland earlier this month to support Oregon Governor Tina Kotek and plans to attend another fundraiser on Friday in Pennsylvania for Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman.