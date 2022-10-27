MMA Fighter Jorge Masvidal All in for DeSantis: ‘It Takes a Fighter to Know a Fighter’

MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal is all in for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and is featured in a new ad, explaining that it “takes a fighter to know a fighter.”

“It takes a fighter to know a fighter,” the Miami-raised athlete said in the ad. “And Ron DeSantis, he’s the real thing.”

“He fights for you. He fights for our kids. He fights for our freedom. That’s Governor DeSantis, and he doesn’t tap out,” Masvidal, whose father fled communist Cuba, continued.

“He protects our livelihood and gives kids a chance. He’s doing the right thing in Florida and we’re on to way greater things. We need Governor Ron DeSantis… fighting for Florida to keep us free,” he added.

WATCH:

This is not the first time Masvidal, who competes in the welterweight division of the UFC, has expressed support for the Florida governor, campaigning alongside him earlier this year:

“It takes a fighter to know a fighter. @GamebredFighter is taking the fight to the airwaves to help re-elect Governor @RonDeSantisFL .Let’s do this, Florida. Go Vote!” Florida first lady Casey DeSantis added, sharing the ad:

Masvidal is also no stranger to speaking out in favor of the conservative cause, speaking highly of former President Donald Trump, referring to him as a “bad motherf*ck*er.” Masvidal said at the time, ahead of his fight against Nate Diaz:

I think real, recognize real. No matter what your views are on Trump as a president, the guy’s a bad motherf*ck*r, man. The money that he’s made, the obstacles that he’s conquered. He’s a bad motherf*ck*r in his own way. No matter what your political views are.

He is also among those who called out Colin Kaepernick, who was supposedly protesting oppression and injustice, for wearing a Fidel Castro t-shirt.

“My father escaped Cuba when he was 14-years-old,” Masvidal said. “And I’ve only heard the horror stories since I could process thoughts of how shitty this communist regime, killing machine is. So, I just want to shed some light on Cuba — big SOS signal for them”: