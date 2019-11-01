WATCH: UFC’s Jorge Masvidal Praises Trump: ‘He’s a Bad Motherf*ck*r’

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will clash at UFC 244 as they both try to win the UFC’s newest title belt: The Baddest Motherf*ck*r in the Game, belt. However, according to Masvidal, there will be another “bad motherf*ck*er” in attendance Saturday night: President Trump.

President Trump is planning to become the first sitting U.S. president to attend a UFC fight, when he makes the trip to Madison Square Garden to see Masvidal and Diaz square off at UFC 244.

Masvidal, a Miami native of Cuban descent, praised Trump and seemed to relish the opportunity to fight in front of him. He also took the opportunity t0 land some verbal strikes on noted Trump supporter and fellow UFC fighter Colby Covington.

“I think real recognize real,” Masvidal said. “No matter what your views are on Trump as a president, the guy’s a bad motherf*ck*r, man. The money that he’s made, the obstacles that he’s conquered. He’s a bad motherf*ck*r in his own way. No matter what your political views are. Who’s he coming to see? It’s not that c*cks*ck*r with a MAGA hat talking about ‘Trump this, Trump that.’

“And (Covington) don’t know sh*t about politics. I’m not going to sit here and talk about politics or act like I know about it, but I ain’t going to try to sell people that I know about politics. That motherf*ck*r can’t even spell the nation’s capital. Inbred-ass retard.”

.@GamebredFighter is out here going scorched earth on Colby Covington ahead of #UFC244: “Who’s Trump coming to see [fight]? Not that c**ksucker with the MAGA hat.” Watch full video: https://t.co/Lo3bs48RBC pic.twitter.com/TdHOjV9nrN — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 31, 2019

Masvidal has said that after he fights Diaz, he would like to fight either Conor McGregor or Kamaru Usman. However, a fight between Masvidal and Covington for the “MAGA” belt would be something to behold.

