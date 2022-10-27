The Michael Savage Show Goes on After Renewing Ad Partnership with Industry-Leading Company

Libsyn AdvertiseCast, the industry’s premier podcast advertising marketplace, is renewing its exclusive partnership with The Michael Savage Show, the company announced on Tuesday.

Liberated Syndication Inc. (Libsyn), the leading “Podcasting as a Service” platform that “empowers creators to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content,” will renew an advertising partnership between its AdvertiseCast — which connects advertisers with podcasters — and The Michael Savage Show, hosted by the conservative radio talk show legend and #1 New York Times best-selling author.

In 2021, the Libsyn company delivered over six billion downloads and hosted over 5.8 million podcast episode files from over 75,000 podcasts globally.

Trevr Smithlin, the head of publisher relations and CIO at Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast, stated he was “beyond excited to continue working with such a legend in the audio space.”

“For years, [Savage] was a top syndicated radio show, now he’s mastered the podcast space and is one of the most listened to podcasts in the world,” Smithlin said. “Nobody works harder and is more professional than Dr. Savage and we are beyond honored to be his exclusive ad sales representative.”

“We look forward to bringing valuable opportunities for advertisers interested in reaching his engaged podcast audience,” he added.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, Savage referred to his continuous broadcasting career as nothing less than “miraculous.”

“At this stage of my life and broadcasting career, it is miraculous to still be able to perform at such a high level,” he said, noting that “having an advertising agency that is both honest, productive and collegial is also miraculous.”

Having “worked in radio for 26 years,” Savage depicted the industry as one “where wolves, jackals and serpents reign [and] where controlling content and stealing the fruit of other’s labor is the norm.”

After more than two decades on AM radio, Savage decided to shake things up in 2019, transitioning from his highly-rated syndicated radio show to an all-podcast show format where listeners can expect more “edge.”

Libsyn AdvertiseCast Renews Exclusive Partnership with The Michael Savage Show!https://finance.yahoo.com/news/libsyn-advertisecast-renews-exclusive-partnership-140000395.html Posted by Michael Savage on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Savage rose to the heights of talk radio and was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2016 and has been syndicated on over 300 stations across the U.S.

The Savage Nation radio show host gained a sizable audience over the years, with his current podcast landing in the top two percent nationally, with hundreds of thousands of downloads per episode.

In his years on radio, Savage has earned various accolades, including: “Radio Legend,” “Radio Rock Star,” and “Talk Radio Kingpin.”

His mantra — “culture, language, borders” — has been credited with having set the stage for the political rise of former President Donald Trump.

Last year, the long-celebrated radio host discussed with Breitbart News the advantages he saw in podcasting over traditional radio, including the flexibility the new medium allows for.

“I have always done radio in a stream-of-consciousness manner,” he said. “The problem with that style and radio is twofold: When I get on a line of thought it may be late in a segment and then I am constrained by a clock and have to stop my thought process; secondly, I may be thinking about something before a show and by the time the show starts I’ve already gone past that important point I wanted to make and then it’s lost.”

“With the podcast, I can record whenever I have a thought, no matter what time of day, so I am not tied down by a clock or relying on outside entities to get my message out,” he added.

The Savage Nation Podcast can be heard on Apple and all podcast services. Listeners and fans can visit Savage’s website (michaelsavage.com) to stay up to date on his activities, schedule, news, and insights.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.