Donald Trump Touts Truth Social amid Twitter’s Overhaul

Former President Donald Trump touted his social media platform Truth Social amid Twitter’s ownership change to Elon Musk, although he struck an optimistic tone at the idea of Twitter no longer being controlled by “Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country.”

Musk officially took ownership of Twitter on Thursday, closing his $44 billion deal. One of his first acts as owner included firing some of the social media giant’s top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CEO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, or as Breitbart News noted, “the ‘trust and safety’ lead notorious for her fanatical left-wing censorship campaign”:

Musk appeared to decide to start at the top of the company and promptly fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety. The company’s general counsel, Sean Edgett, was also let ago according to sources and all were promptly escorted out of the company’s offices in San Francisco. This would appear to confirm Musk’s previous claims that he planned to take Twitter in an entirely new direction and was unhappy with current management, which Musk has publicly criticized on multiple occasions. Musk has taken issue with the former executives’ decisions relating to content moderation and product direction, as well as criticizing moves such as the banning of former President Donald Trump.

There has been quite a bit of speculation on whether or not Trump would return to the platform if Twitter reinstated him under Musk’s leadership. It has been well over a year since Twitter banned the former president, doing so in January 2021, citing the “risk of further incitement of violence”:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

On Friday, the day after Musk closed the deal, Trump took to Truth Social, expressing hope for the future of Twitter but touting Truth Social.

“TRUTH SOCIAL has become somewhat of a phenomena. Last week it had bigger numbers than all other platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest,” Trump said. “It also looks and works better to my eye.”

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country. Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better,” he added. “I LOVE TRUTH!”

Earlier this year, when the Musk deal remained uncertain, Trump stated that he would not return to Twitter and remain on Truth Social instead, even if the social media giant reinstated him under Musk’s leadership.