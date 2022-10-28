A pro-Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) super PAC has dropped a dozen ads in a seven-figure buy across several battleground districts nationwide targeting vulnerable Democrats, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

An outside group called American Leadership PAC launched this month to support Banks, who is the chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) and may possibly move into House GOP leadership after the election.

The group’s chief strategist is Andy Surabian, a former White House and former President Donald Trump campaign aide who is also one of the top advisers to Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr.

“Nothing is more important for the future of freedom in America than ensuring a Republican Majority in the next Congress,” Surabian told Breitbart News. “Removing the gavel from Pelosi and electing a conservative majority in the House is our number one goal and we’re proud to do our part in making that a reality.”

The PAC has launched a seven-figure independent expenditure across 11 battleground districts, a mix of protecting vulnerable GOP incumbents and targeting vulnerable Democrats. The district targeted include ads protecting Reps. Mike Garcia (R-CA), Ashley Hinson (R-IA), and Yvette Herrell (R-NM). They also include ads to boost GOP candidates Nick Lalota and Brandon Williams in New York, Bo Hines in North Carolina, Barb Kirkmeyer in Colorado, Eli Crane in Arizona, Jim Bognet in Pennsylvania, and Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in Ohio.

“Announcing the first-round pick in the radical liberal Washington Squad draft,” a narrator says in the ad targeting Democrat Matt Cartwright (D-PA) who Bognet is running against in Pennsylvania.

“The Biden-Pelosi team selects Matt Cartwright, reckless spender from Pennsylvania. Matt Cartwright will go to Washington and vote with Pelosi and Biden for even more out of control spending, causing skyrocketing inflation, higher grocery bills, raising middle class taxes, and crushing the American economy. On Nov. 8, vote for Jim Bognet to stop Biden and Pelosi’s reckless spending and inflation.”

The rest of the ads are similarly cut tailored to each specific district of the above-listed Republicans.

There is a separate ad different from the rest too boosting Jennifer Ruth Green, the GOP nominee in Indiana’s first district running against Democrat Frank Mrvan.

“Meet China’s Washington lapdog, Frank Mrvan,” a narrator says in that ad while a photo of Mrvan appears with a Communist flag in the background. “When Indiana Representative Jim Banks introduced a Buy America plan to ensure American didn’t have to rely on China for medical supplies, liberal Democrat Frank Mrvan voted no. Mrvan stood with China against Indiana and America robbing American jobs and endangering national security by allowing China to control our medical supply chains. Frank Mrvan, bad for Indiana, bad for America, good for China.”

In addition to the television ads, the pro-Banks group has also sent out direct mail and text messages to back up a variety of GOP candidates nationwide.