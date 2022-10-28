Alaska Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka ripped Sen. Lisa Murkowski during their debate on Thursday (R) for her tie-breaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s Interior Secretary, Deb Haaland.

The candidates were allowed to question each other, which led Tshibaka to press Murkowski for working with Biden and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on the gun control bill the Senate passed over the summer.

“Kelly I think one thing that you should remember is certainly what I do every single day, which is put Alaska first,” Murkowski said.

“When it comes to when it comes to this the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, something that I did work on, something that I think is a good step forward in addressing mental health, school safety, but also making sure that we are protecting the our Second Amendment rights,” Murkowski added. “It does not create red flag laws.”

“Having talked to thousands of Alaskans and knocked on their doors across the state, we feel that we’re put first when people tell the truth and talk straight,” Tshibaka said. “So we’re not looking for politicians. We’re looking for public servants.”

Tshibaka added:

But you did something similar just now in our forum where you said that we’ve got to produce more energy and we got to push back on this Biden administration and their agenda, but you were the tie-breaking vote to advance the confirmation of Deb Haaland, who is the person leading the energy annihilating agenda for Biden, and that came out in the confirmation process.

As Breitbart News reported, Haaland “has led the assault on Alaska’s energy producers with two dozen executive actions, endangering thousands of energy jobs in the process.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.