Republican Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo are holding several-point leads over Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), a recent poll shows.

Former state Attorney General Laxalt has a 4-point lead over Cortez Masto, 49.8 percent to 45.6 percent, outside the Trafalgar Group’s ±2.9 percent margin of error. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has a 7-point lead over incumbent Gov. Sisolak 50.9 percent to 44.1 percent, the survey shows.

Trafalgar Group conducted the poll with 1,100 likely general election voters between Oct. 21 and Oct. 24 at the 95 percent confidence level.

🚨 NEVADA POLL By Trafalgar SENATE

(R) Adam Laxalt 50% (+4)

(D) Catherine Cortez Masto 46% GOVERNOR

(R) Joe Lombardo 51% (+7)

(D) Steve Sisolak 44% ⦿ Trafalgar Group

The poll is the latest in a string of surveys showing Lombardo and Laxalt overtaking their Democrat opponents outside of a survey’s margin of error. A Rasmussen Reports poll released last week shows the Republicans leading their opponents by 5 points each.

RealClearPolitics gives Laxalt a 1.2-point advantage over Cortez Masto and Lombardo a 2.4-point advantage over Sisolak when averaging out recent polling. Both races are ranked as “toss ups” and “GOP pick up” opportunities.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.