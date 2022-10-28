Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan’s (D-NH) campaign has reportedly canceled Merrimack County sheriff’s endorsement in its advertising after an October sexual harassment probe was launched into the department.

Merrimack County Sheriff David Croft was not featured in Hassan’s police mailer after the department experienced eight filed complaints and 41 staff departs, according to Patch. Croft has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

After Republican challenger Gen. Bolduc was endorsed in September by the New England Police Benevolent Association, Hassan rolled out a TV ad campaign featuring the endorsements from two Democrat sheriffs, David Croft in Merrimack County and Jeff Stiegler in Grafton County. The sheriffs touted Hassan’s ties with law enforcement.

“As law enforcement, we want what’s best for our neighbors. Maggie Hassan knows that, and she does, too,” Stiegler claimed in the ad. Croft and Stiegler represent only two of the four Democrat sheriffs in the entire state of New Hampshire.