Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan’s (D-NH) campaign has reportedly canceled Merrimack County sheriff’s endorsement in its advertising after an October sexual harassment probe was launched into the department.
Merrimack County Sheriff David Croft was not featured in Hassan’s police mailer after the department experienced eight filed complaints and 41 staff departs, according to Patch. Croft has not been accused of any wrongdoing.
After Republican challenger Gen. Bolduc was endorsed in September by the New England Police Benevolent Association, Hassan rolled out a TV ad campaign featuring the endorsements from two Democrat sheriffs, David Croft in Merrimack County and Jeff Stiegler in Grafton County. The sheriffs touted Hassan’s ties with law enforcement.
“As law enforcement, we want what’s best for our neighbors. Maggie Hassan knows that, and she does, too,” Stiegler claimed in the ad. Croft and Stiegler represent only two of the four Democrat sheriffs in the entire state of New Hampshire.
Since the investigation into Croft’s department for “gender bias within the sheriff’s department with regard to assignments and training,” he was removed from Hassan’s most recent police mailer, while Stiegler remained on the direct mail piece.
Hassan is now only able to feature one New Hampshire sheriff who supports her campaign.
LACONIA, NH – SEPTEMBER 10: Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc speaks with a veteran at a town hall event on September 10, 2022 in Laconia, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Meanwhile, Bolduc is endorsed by the New England Police Benevolent Association. “I am honored to receive the New England Police Benevolent Association endorsement,” Bolduc said of the endorsement. “I have always supported our police and will continue to stand behind them when elected.”
🚨 – NEW ENDORSEMENT:
I am honored to receive the New England Police Benevolent Association endorsement. I have always supported our police and will continue to stand behind them when elected. #NHSENpic.twitter.com/pNzM80XAzO
On Wednesday, Bolduc received another another endorsement Sullivan County Sheriff John Simonds. “Don Bolduc understands the problems facing our state and our nation. Having been born and raised in New Hampshire, he began his life of public service when he joined the Laconia Police Department at age 18. His 33+ years of meritorious military service confirms his dedication to our country,” Simonds said of the general.
“Rising to the rank of Brigadier General demonstrates his ability to lead which I believe makes him the best candidate to serve our state in the US Senate. We need leaders like General Bolduc to go to Washington DC and work for the State of New Hampshire and our Country. He has my endorsement and I ask others to support him on November 8th,” he concluded.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.