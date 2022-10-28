Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign is reportedly playing the recent Senate debate with Democrat John Fetterman on repeat Friday outside the Pennsylvania Democrat party fundraiser in Philadelphia.

The fundraiser will include President Joe Biden (D) and Vice President Kamala Harris (D), according to NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns.

“#PASEN the Oz Campaign is playing the PA Senate Debate on repeat outside the PA Democratic Party fundraiser in Philadelphia tonight with President Biden and VP Harris,” she wrote in a social media post.

Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, recently suffered a stroke and had difficulty with his words on Tuesday during the debate, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“After facing intense pressure from local and national newspapers like the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Washington Post, Fetterman finally agreed to debate Oz,” the outlet said.

The highly-anticipated event took place in Harrisburg and moderators said the candidates had access to closed captioning because Fetterman requested it to assist him with processing the questions he must answer.

However, Fetterman struggled and responded to the first question with, “Hi, goodnight, everybody.”

The majority of viewers said Oz won Tuesday’s debate against Fetterman, according to an online poll that asked them to vote for who they believed came in first, according to Breitbart News.

“Although Fetterman is considered the favorite in the Pittsburgh area, about 82 percent of viewers said Oz won the debate, while the Democrat garnered just 18 percent,” the outlet said.

However, a spokesman for Fetterman claimed he performed “better” that night than his prior debate in the Democrat primary, stating, “John spoke better tonight than he did in the primary.”

Now, Oz holds a narrow lead over Fetterman in the Senate race, a recent poll showed.

“The poll from Wick Insights shows that 47.6 percent of likely voters respondents are behind Oz, while 45.9 percent back Fetterman. Just 2.9 percent of participants are undecided, and 3.6 percent say they intend to vote for someone else,” Breitbart News reported.