The vast majority of viewers say Republican Mehmet Oz won Tuesday evening’s Pennsylvania Senate debate against Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, an online poll reveals.

Following the debate, local Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, station WPXI opened an online poll for viewers to cast their vote for who they believe won.

Although Fetterman is considered the favorite in the Pittsburgh area, about 82 percent of viewers said Oz won the debate, while the Democrat garnered just 18 percent.

NEW: WPXI Online Poll Who won the PA Senate Debate? (R) Mehmet Oz — 82%

(D) John Fetterman — 18%https://t.co/IBfFJGetal pic.twitter.com/qsp265y8EJ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 26, 2022

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Fetterman said he did “better” in the debate than his prior debate in the Democrat primary, telling local media: “John spoke better tonight than he did in the primary.”

