Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that the momentum in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race is behind his campaign while the likes of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris rush to rescue his Democrat opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Oz has overtaken Fetterman in many of the latest polls, including two that followed Tuesday night’s debate between the candidates, where voters received a sincere glimpse into Fetterman’s post-stroke challenges. The Democrat suffered a stroke in May, days before the Democrat primary, and relied on a closed captioning system during the debate due to his auditory processing issues. Throughout the night, he struggled with his words.

ABC 27 News

On the heels of Fetterman’s performance and subsequent polls that showed fleeting momentum, Biden and Harris attended a fundraiser for the Democrat in Philadelphia Friday night, which Boyle noted seems to be the only campaign event the pair have appeared together at during the midterm election cycle. He added that the “emergency” dispatch of Biden and Harris to the fundraiser, paired with the latest polling, indicates the energy is favoring Oz.

The candidate agreed that the momentum is behind his campaign, asserting that it’s because he focuses on issues that are important to voters, while Democrats and the Fetterman campaign favor personal attacks.

“Matt, the momentum is with us because from day one, we have focused on the kitchen table issues that plague Pennsylvanians – the ones that keep them up at night and worry them as they awaken – and my opponent has attacked me for personal issues, you know, who I am, what I am, where I came from,” said Oz.

Oz added that the “gossipy kinds of attacks” are maybe interesting to the media but not to voters who are far more concerned with the issues affecting them, like inflation and crime, and what solutions the candidates have to those problems.

“‘The voters – they want to know ‘How are you going to help deal with the economic challenges we’re facing. How are you going to help me deal with the fact that I can’t go on the streets because there’s so much crime and violence? What are you going to do to… lighten my load because I’m worried about my kids overdosing and dying from fentanyl?'” Oz explained. “We’re the number three state in the country for fentanyl deaths. It makes every state a border state, by the way.”

“‘So what are you going to do to help me, the voter?’And I focused on that question because I’m a doctor. That’s what we do. I don’t walk into the examining room with a patient and talk about superfluous issues, I focus on the ones that I know are most concerning to you,” Oz added. “And that’s why we’re going to win this election, and until or when the Democrats decide to focus on those issues, we’re going to continue to win, and I’m very confident in our race.”