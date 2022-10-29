Thousands gathered in Long Island, New York, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) traveled to the Empire State to campaign on behalf of Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin.

DeSantis joined Zeldin at one of his Get Out the Vote rallies on Saturday evening. Thousands of Zeldin supporters lined up to get into the rally hours before the event started.

1000s pour into the @leezeldin rally in Long Island NY. The line to get in is wrapped around the corner #elections #NY #SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/3jz75G56yA — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) October 29, 2022

In Hauppauge for the DeSantis rally for Zeldin. Line to get in here is bonkers. pic.twitter.com/o8R3LjLy89 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 29, 2022

Biggest rally of the NY governor’s race thus far.

Long Island turning out for this Zeldin-DeSantis event. pic.twitter.com/kJNwzQHL5O — Bobby Cuza (@bcuza) October 29, 2022

DeSantis was slated to attend a Zeldin fundraiser in August, but he had to back out at the last minute to attend a memorial service for a fallen Florida officer, Special Agent Jose Perez.

The huge crowd erupted in cheers and applause as DeSantis appeared on the stage, as video from the rally showed.

DeSantis offered kind words about Zeldin once he took the stage and urged New Yorkers to get out and vote for Zeldin on November 8. DeSantis told the crowd:

If you are tired of the same old, same old story, well you have the power to turn the page. You have the power to elect Lee Zeldin as the next governor of the state of New York. You will roll with some changes, and this will be the 21st century version of the shot heard ’round the world.

DeSantis sticks the landing for Zeldin. pic.twitter.com/Ls00YuRyuH — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 30, 2022

“I’m happy to be here because I think it’s great in politics when you don’t have to choose between the lesser of two evils, you can actually support a very strong, capable candidate, and Lee Zeldin is that man,” DeSantis added. “And he’s the guy that can turn New York around.

DeSantis continued:

I’ve known him for a number of years I’ve served with him. He’s a veteran. He’s somebody who has very strong values. And most importantly, he is capable of exercising leadership. And that’s what you need more than anything else, and especially out of the governor’s office.

DeSantis’s trip to Long Island came on the same day that in-person early voting opened up in New York.

TODAY is the start of IN PERSON, Early Voting! Vote like your life depends on it, because it does. For more info on voting times and locations, check out: https://t.co/yE2IF76iK6 pic.twitter.com/exm2FPGbEP — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) October 29, 2022

