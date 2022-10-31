Democrats are the extremists, particularly when it comes to abortion, supporting “taxpayer funding of abortion up to the moment of birth,” former Vice President Mike Pence said during a recent appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Some prominent Democrats have been under the impression that abortion “rights” would become a centerpiece of the midterm election, following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. It has been a topic in many debates around the country, as leftists attempt to portray pro-life Americans as extremists. However, Pence said it is Democrats who hold the true extremist position.

“I’m deeply humbled to have been part of an administration that appointed three of the justices that Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs,” he said, explaining that Democrats and their media allies “decided this summer that that was going to be the issue” that would energize Americans. And while it did animate “may abortion rights activists across the country,” Pence said, “it also animated pro-lifers who are rallying behind all those great candidates.”

“We have a competitive Senate race in Washington state right now. Because you’ve got a wonderful woman there running for the U.S. Senate who is standing unapologetically for life,” he said. Further, Pence said it is Democrats who actually hold the extreme position, despite their attempts at steering the narrative in the other direction.

Part of the reason so many of these races are competitive, Pence said, is “the stance that Republicans — pro-life Americans — have taken in the public square compared to the extremist position of the Democratic Party.”

“And it’s not just that the Democrats support abortion up to the moment of birth. They support taxpayer funding of abortion up to the moment of birth,” he explained, adding that states are “taking this up” and the American people realize that the decision on abortion simply reverts back to each individual state.

Pence also praised Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his pro-life bill in the Senate, which he said he would have voted for if he were still in Congress.

LISTEN:

“American law today on abortion is more consistent with China and North Korea and Iran than any other Western nations. So I think we’ve exposed the extremism of the abortion rights Democratic Party,” Pence said. “And I think you have men and women running for office around the country that are expressing principle and compassion in the cause for life, and the American people are responding accordingly.”

But while Pence said he is passionate about the pro-life causes, he said the main issues in this election are “inflation, gas prices, crime, and the crisis on our border.”

“Republicans are staying focused on what the American people are focused on, and that’s why we got a great, great day coming on November 8,” he added.