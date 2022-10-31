Ron DeSantis: All the Elections Around the Country Affect Florida

Florida has a stake in the races across the country, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a weekend Faith, Family, and Freedom Event, explaining people vote with their feet and often flock to the Sunshine State when Democrat leadership reigns in their state.

DeSantis told the crowd in Ave Maria, Florida, he has campaigned for his friend Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) in New York, predicting a victory for the gubernatorial hopeful.

And while some may wonder why DeSantis, who has a race of his own this November, is helping his friends across the country with their races, the governor explained “all these other races around the country affect us” in Florida, using the gubernatorial race in Georgia as a example.

WATCH:

“Because if you think about like Georgia, this governor’s race, you know, our governor is running against a candidate called Stacey Abrams,” he said, predicting that Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will come out on top.

“But if Stacey Abrams were to win governor of Georgia, it would absolutely spark refugees into Florida from Georgia. People would not want to deal with it. They would come in droves, they would move to Florida, and they’d be done with it,” DeSantis said.

“And then just think about what I’d have to deal with: Raul Castro to my south, and Abrams to my north. I don’t think so. That’s not good,” he joked, further explaining how jurisdictions governed by ” failed leftist ideology and corrupt politicians” does, in fact, affect his state.

“And so you see the migration and since COVID. We’ve led the nation in net in migration since COVID. We’ve had more adjusted gross income move into the state of Florida than has ever moved into any state in the history of our country over a similar time period,” he said, describing it as “just people voting with their feet.”

“I mean, you can listen to a corporate media tried to gaslight you saying California is great New York great, Florida’s not,” DeSantis continued, adding that “most people believe their own eyes.”

“And you can see in their behavior,” he said, adding that he has spoken to countless people who have moved to the Sunshine State to escape leftist policies.

“I’ve been able to see what works in Florida, but I’ve also been able to see what doesn’t work because we are been, basically, the place that people go for refuge to live in a free state when they’re being ground down by a lot of these woke imbeciles running so many parts of our country,” he added.

Monday’s RealClearPolitics average shows DeSantis leading his Democrat challenger Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) by 12.3 percent.