Seven out of ten Americans believe America is heading down the wrong track under Democrat leadership, a recent Ipsos survey found.

Most Americans, 71 percent, believe the country is headed down the wrong track. Just 17 percent, overall, believe it is headed in the right direction. Perhaps what is more damning for the left is the fact that most Democrats, 56 percent, believe the country is going off on the wrong track — a sentiment held by 88 percent of Republicans and 75 percent of independents as well.

When asked to identify the most important issue facing the United States today, the economy/unemployment/jobs reigned as the top issue (32 percent). No other issue comes close, but crime and corruption came in a distant second, with nine percent identifying it as the top issue.

Further, economic issues stand as the top area of concern for Republicans, independents, and Democrats as well, but Democrats appear to also hold top concerns about abortion “rights.”

Meanwhile, President Biden’s approval rating is completely underwater, as 55 percent disapprove of the way he is handling his job as president, compared to 39 percent who approve.

The survey was taken October 24-25, 2022, among 1,005 Americans and has a +/- 3.8 percent margin of error.

The survey comes as Election Day approaches, where Republicans hope to bring an end to the two years of total Democrat control in Washington, DC.

A recent analysis from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics offered optimistic news for the GOP, predicting a Republican takeover of the U.S. House of Representatives, led by 82-year-old House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

As Breitbart News reported:

There are currently only 195 seats that are rated at least “lean Democrat,” while 22 remain as a “toss-up” two weeks before the election. Kondik explained that if the “toss-up” seats split evenly 11-11, it would give Republicans a net gain of 16 seats, ultimately a total of 229 seats for the Republicans. But, Kondik explained that the Center for Politics “suspect the Republicans will do better than just a split in the Toss-ups, so our updated forecast is a GOP gain in the high teens or low 20s.”

Ultimately analysts rate the needed number of House seats for a majority, 218, as “Leans Republican.”

Former President Barack Obama, President Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris have hit the campaign trail as a last ditch effort to save the Democrat majorities leading up to Election Day. Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke about this during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, noting that Democrats are on defense and predicting a Republican takeover of Congress.

“Inflation at a 40-year high, gasoline prices up 60 percent because of their war on energy. We got a crime wave in our major cities, and of course, the worst crisis on our southern border,” he said, adding that Republicans have a track record that Americans can see, as they experienced prosperity under the Trump/Pence administration.

“You know, we had a booming economy, seven million jobs. We stood strong on the world stage. We stood with our military. We literally became energy independent, and we reduced illegal immigration by 90 percent. So I think Republicans are not just focused on the issues that the American people are focused on, but we also have a record,” Pence said, predicting a GOP takeover of both the House and Senate.

“And I really do believe that we are poised to win more than 30 seats in the House. I believe that we will win the United States Senate, and I also believe that we could we’ll have a record number of Republican governors and state Houses around the country,” Pence added.