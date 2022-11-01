Poll: Democrat Lujan Grisham in Virtual Tie with Republican Ronchetti in New Mexico Governor’s Race

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is heading into election day in a virtual tie with Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti in the state’s gubernatorial race, a new poll shows.

The latest Emerson College/The Hill survey of 1,000 likely New Mexico voters, taken October 25 through October 28, shows Grisham with a slim lead of 49 percent compared to Ronchetti’s 46 percent. About three percent of voters remain undecided.

The tight race falls within the poll’s +/- 3.02 percent margin of error, making it a virtual tie heading into election day.

When undecided voters’ leanings are taken into account, Grisham gets 50 percent to Ronchetti’s 48 percent, still within the poll’s margin of error.

50 percent of voters view Grisham favorably, but 47 percent view her unfavorably. Meanwhile, Ronchetti is viewed favorably by 49 percent of voters and unfavorably by 46 percent.

New Mexico voters’ top issue is the economy, followed by abortion, threats to democracy, and crime.

In another poll, conducted by SurveyUSA of 650 likely New Mexico voters from October 21 to October 26, Grisham led the race with 46 percent compared to Ronchetti’s 39 percent. The poll showed a 9-point swing toward Ronchetti in the last three weeks, suggesting his campaign is gaining momentum among the small pool of undecided voters.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.