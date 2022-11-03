A recent Echelon Insights survey shows Republican Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker leading Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) by seven percentage points, surpassing the 50 percent threshold in the Peach State.

The survey asked respondents, “If the election for U.S. Senate were held today, would you vote for Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate, Raphael Warnock, the Democratic candidate, or Chase Oliver, the Libertarian Party candidate?”

Among definite voters, Walker garners 51 percent support to Warnock’s 44 percent. The difference of seven percent is outside of the survey’s +/- 5.4 percent margin of error.

Further, Walker’s 51 percent is above the state’s 50 percent threshold, which would mean, if these figures hold up, the Republican could win the election outright without a runoff, which would be scheduled for December 6:

Further, the survey found Walker with a solid lead among independent voters, leading Warnock 46 percent to 42 percent.

Walker’s increase among definite voters increases when the Libertarian Party candidate is taken out of the mix, leading 54 percent to Warnock’s 43 percent.

The Democrat’s favorability is also underwater, as 51 percent view him unfavorably, compared to 41 percent who view him favorably. Walker’s favorability is net positive, as 47 percent view him favorably and 45 percent view him unfavorably.

The survey, taken from October 31 to November 2, 2022, among 500 registered voters in Georgia, has a +/- 5.4 percent margin of error. It coincides with the final poll conducted by the University of Georgia and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution ahead of the swiftly approaching election, which found Walker leading Warnock by a single percentage point.

Thursday’s RealClearPolitics (RCP) average showed Walker leading Warnock by two percent. It comes on the heels of former President Barack Obama’s visit to Georgia, where he attempted to help drag Warnock across the finish line while painting Walker as ignorant.

“There is very little evidence that he [Walker] has taken any interest, bothered to learn anything about, or displayed any kind of inclination toward public service or volunteer work or helping people in any way,” Obama said. “At least we don’t really know about it and that does make you suspect.”

Walker, however, believes the American people are waking up.

“I think they really gave momentum to myself. They gave momentum to the campaign,” Walker said during a recent appearance on Breitbart News Saturday. “I think people are now starting to become aware that the lies that Sen. Warnock and the media’s telling, they know it’s not true. I’ve been very transparent about what I’ve done. … A lot of the media, I know, is not going to be my friend. They’re campaigning for Sen. Warnock, and right now, they’re going to write and do anything to try to get him into office.”