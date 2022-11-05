President Joe Biden appeared at a rally with former President Barack Obama on Saturday, working to bolster Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s struggling campaign.

Biden spoke first as the warm-up act, taking the stage with Obama and Pennsylvania Democrat candidates at around 5:00 p.m. to promote his economic policies and multi-trillions in government spending.

The president boasted that he was Pennsylvania’s “third senator” because of his proximity and time spent in the state when he was a U.S. Senator for Delaware.

“John Fetterman is Pennsylvania,” Biden said.

He ripped Fetterman’s Republican challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz, accusing him of not living in the state long enough to run for office.

“Look. I lived in Pennsylvania longer than Oz has lived in Pennsylvania and I moved away when I was ten-years-old,” he said with a chuckle.

Biden promoted Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May and still struggles with auditory processing issues and speaking correctly.

The president insisted that Fetterman was on a speedy path to recovery.

“Like a lot of us, John’s gotten knocked down, but he gets back up, he’s gotten up quickly,” Biden said. “John has character, integrity, and he’s going to be a hell of a good senator, United States Senator for Pennsylvania.”

He celebrated the size of the campaign crowd, after earlier complaining to reporters about failing to report the enthusiasm of his supporters at campaign rallies.

“This crowd is so loud, I think they can hear us in Latrobe,” Biden said, referring to former President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally taking place at the same time.

“They’re going to hear us,” Biden continued. “They’re going to hear us on Tuesday.”