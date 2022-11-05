American Flags lined behind Pennsylvania’s Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, fell to the ground soon after he took the stage at a Get Out the Vote rally in Pittsburgh with former President Barack Obama.

Fetterman had only taken the stage for a moment and began delivering his remarks when a gust of wind howled through, knocking at least six American flags over. In the seconds before, he stated that Obama was “sedition-free” after noting that his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, would be at a dueling rally with former President Donald Trump late in the day.

“Today, Dr. Oz is going to be standing with Donald Trump on the stage, and I’m going to be proud to be standing with a president that is 100 percent sedition-free,” said Fetterman referring to Obama.

Either unfazed or not realizing the flags blew to the ground, the Democrat continued on. The moment was quickly shared on social media and went viral Saturday morning, with some finding symbolism in the flags falling.

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May and repeatedly struggled in his debate with Oz last month due to auditory processing issues, claimed Saturday he will be “much better” in a few months.

“This is what recovery looks like. In January, I’m going to be much better,” said Fetterman.

A number of polls conducted after the debate show Oz with momentum and coincide with Obama’s 11th-hour trip to Pittsburgh on behalf of Fetterman and Pennsylvania Democrats. Obama has been very active on the campaign trail as he looks to manufacture momentum for Democrats in close races ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Last weekend, he was in Michigan and Wisconsin to stump for vulnerable Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and Sen. Ron Johnsons’s (R-WI) radical Democrat challenger, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. On Tuesday, he visited Nevada to campaign with vulnerable Democrats Sen. Catherin Cortez-Masto (D-NV) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-AZ) before campaigning for Arizona Democrats on Wednesday.