Donald Trump Lights Up ‘Moderate’ Tim Ryan at Ohio Rally

Former President Donald Trump slammed Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan (OH), who is running against Republican J.D. Vance for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, during his rally in Vandalia, Ohio.

“J.D. is running against a do-nothing, showboating, radical Democrat politician named Tim Ryan,” Trump stated. “I’ve watched him. He fought me on the wall. He fought me on everything, tariffs on China.”

“Ryan pretends to be a moderate [and] pretends to be almost a Trump supporter, but he’s voted with crazy Nancy Pelosi 100 percent of the time over the last two years… 100 percent,” he added. “And then he tries to say that he’s with me. He’s not with me.”

In fact, while Ryan has claimed to align himself with Trump’s policies occasionally, he only voted for Trump’s agenda 16 percent of the time.

“He supported Joe Biden’s war on American energy. He voted for a massive tax increase on Ohio workers and families, and he voted for mass amnesty and free government health care for illegal aliens,” Trump explained. “He wanted them to come in. He wants to open borders … Even if they come from the prisons of these other places that are very tough places.”

The former president acknowledged that the “real Tim Ryan” wants to release criminals, supports abolishing cash bail, and is not a Trump ally, as he repeatedly votes with the Democrats to hurt Ohio energy works by stopping energy and production in the United States.

“He said that a plan to eliminate coal-fired power plants was ‘amazing’ … and he said that he wants to get rid of all gas vehicles, which would decimate the Ohio auto industry,” Trump said, by acknowledging the congressman would prefer electric powered cars, which would be “great for China” and “Not good for us.”

Trump finished slamming Ryan, stating, “just 24 hours from now, Tim Ryan is going to be out of a job, J.D. Vance is going to be on his way to the United States, and J.D. is a really good man.”

As Trump noted that Ryan would be “out of a job” since he is running for Senate against Vance and would no longer be a congressman, the final poll of the election from the Trafalgar Group showed that Vance secured 53.9 percent of support from likely voters in the Ohio U.S. Senate race and has a ten-point lead over Democrat.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.