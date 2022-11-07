Russia Hoaxer Marc Elias Gloats: Republicans ‘Destroyed’ in Midterm Election Court Cases

Marc Elias, the Democrat lawyer who played a key role in creating the “Russia collusion” hoax, and who pushed for vote-by-mail in the 2020 election, gloated Monday that Republicans were being “destroyed” in court cases over the 2022 midterm election process.

Elias is primarily known for challenging election results in close races so that Democrats win, even in cases where Republicans appear to win on Election Day. He pushed for vote-by-mail in 2020 and is active in several lawsuits to liberalize voting rules today.

On Twitter, Elias boasted that there were several court decisions handed down on the day before Election Day that defeated Republican efforts to shore up election integrity, such as hand count audits of early voting ballots, or limits on the deadline for ballots received after Election Day.

Many of these lawsuits are described on the Democracy Docket account, including an ongoing lawsuit against Pennsylvania’s restrictions on the counting of undated and wrongly dated mail-in and absentee ballots.

This morning, we were monitoring 11 lawsuits that could have some resolution by Election Day. We received updates in 9 of those cases — and ALL were victories for voters. Here's what happened today. — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) November 8, 2022

🚨BREAKING: Pennsylvania voters, @JohnFetterman, @dscc & @dccc file federal lawsuit challenging PA's plan to not count undated and wrongly dated mail-in and absentee ballots. The plaintiffs allege that this violates the Civil Rights Act. More to come.https://t.co/C1pC1t59H8 — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) November 7, 2022

It is not clear what effect, if any, these cases will have on the final result, but in close races, minor changes in counting rules and deadlines could have a significant impact.

Elias, who was sanctioned last year by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, arranged for the Fusion GPS opposition research firm to prepared the fraudulent “Steele dossier” that falsely claimed Russia had dirt on then-candidate Donald Trump.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.