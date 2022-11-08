Democrat Jared Polis Wins Reelection in Colorado Governor Race

Democrat Jared Polis has won reelection in the Colorado governor race, further solidifying the state’s hard blue shift in recent years.
NBC News first called the race for Polis shortly after the polls closed on Tuesday night with over 35 percent of the vote accounted for.
BREAKING: Democrat Jared Polis wins re-election in Colorado governor's race, NBC News projects. https://t.co/8GukoUnXru pic.twitter.com/niMyMG5KXs
— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 9, 2022
