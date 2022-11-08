Longtime Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley Wins Reelection

Longtime Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has been reelected to the United States Senate.

Grassley was reelected for another term in the United States Senate after running against Democrat Michael Franken, a retired Navy admiral, according to the ABC News and NBC News.

As the Associated Press noted, the last time Grassley had a victory margin under 20 points was when he was first elected to the upper chamber 42 years ago. Since that initial campaign for his Senate seat, he has essentially cruised to victory, crushing Democrats six more times. Though the final tally of Tuesday’s race is not yet known at this writing, this appears to be his closest race in 42 years.

In fact, an entire generation in the Hawkeye State has seen Grassley in the Senate representing their state.

Grassley ran his campaign on the success he has had in the United States Senate and what he has been able to do as one of the most senior senators in the chamber. Grassley has also used his position in the Senate to call for more transparency regarding whistleblower allegations about Hunter Biden’s business dealings, in addition to the need to investigate President Joe Biden’s son.

Franken has tried to cast Grassley’s age as a major problem and accused the Republican of being a partisan politician. In October, a bombshell report was published showing a police report from April accusing Franken of making unwanted advances toward women, including his former campaign manager. Franken denied all accusations.

In an interview with Politico, the Hawkeye State Democrat called the attacks on him a “desperate move” and described himself as an advocate for accountability, even though Franken has called this woman a liar, despite his holding her to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) from when she was working for him.

Despite all of this, the outcome of the race comes as no surprise to some, as recent polls have shown Grassley in the lead. The most recent Emerson College poll from mid-October showed the Hawkeye State’s longtime incumbent senator held an 11 point lead over the Democrat, 49 percent to 38 percent, with 9 percent undecided.

