New Hampshire Republican Governor Chris Sununu Reelected

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) was reelected on Tuesday to serve another term, according to projections.

Sununu defeated Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman.

The Cook Political Report, Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales, and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball rated this race as “solid” or “safe” Republican.

Sununu has been consistently rated as one of the most popular governors in the nation. A Morning Consult placed Sununu as the fifth most popular, with 59 percent approving of the New Hampshire Republican and only 30 percent disapproving.

Sununu briefly flirted with running for Senate against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH); however, he declined in November 2021.

“I’d rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than just slow down and end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results. That’s why I’m going to run for a fourth term,” Sununu explained. “And I’d be honored if the people in New Hampshire would elect me again as their governor.”

Sununu is the son of John Sununu, a former New Hampshire governor and White House chief of staff. His brother, John, is a former senator.

Sununu was elected to three previous two-year terms in 2016, 2018, and 2020.

