Ohio Exit Poll: Most Disapprove of Biden, 75% Say Economy Is in Bad Shape

Most Ohio voters disapprove of President Joe Biden, and the overwhelming majority say the United States economy is currently “not so good” or “poor,” a CNN exit poll reveals.

The exit poll finds that 57 percent of Ohio voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president and 40 percent say the economy is “not so good,” while 35 percent call the economy “poor” under his leadership.

Just 23 percent of Ohio voters said the economy is “excellent” or “good.”

Similarly, 52 percent of Ohio voters said Biden’s policies have hurt the nation, while only 34 percent said his agenda is “helping.” Inflation, in particular, is hitting Ohio voters hard as 74 percent said sky-high prices have been a “severe” or “moderate” hardship on their household.

Only 25 percent of Ohio voters said they have not felt the price of inflation. The top issue for Ohio voters going into Election Day is inflation.

Perhaps most significantly, more than 7 in 10 Ohio voters told CNN exit pollsters that they do not want Biden to run for president in 2024. Even among those who voted for Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan against Republican J.D. Vance in the state’s Senate race, 37 percent said they do not want Biden to run for reelection.

Only 27 percent of Ohio voters want Biden to run in 2024.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.