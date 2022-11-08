Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, is reportedly rallying Democrats around her for a 2024 presidential run should President Joe Biden bow out.

According to Politico, Emhoff is telling Democrats that the party ought to collectively back Harris if Biden decides not to seek a second term following Tuesday evening’s midterm elections.

Democrats, worried about Harris’s unpopularity with their base and swing voters, are not necessarily on board with such a plan.

Politico reports:

Such talk, however, causes eye-rolling in the West Wing, where officials believe Harris is on stronger footing now than she was in her first year but remain skeptical about her viability in 2024. [Emphasis added] Those doubts are shared by most Democratic lawmakers, whose dread about 2024 extends from the specter of nominating an octogenarian with dismal approval ratings to the equally delicate dilemma of whether to nominate his more unpopular vice president or pass over the first Black woman in the job. [Emphasis added] “The next question we’ll get after saying we don’t want Biden is: ‘Do you want Kamala?’” explained one House Democrat. [Emphasis added]

Harris infamously was forced to drop out of the 2020 Democrat presidential primary race after her campaign failed to gain steam and, at one point, was polling at just five percent.

With little-to-no grassroots support, Harris’s short-run campaign was bankrolled by an elite group of corporate West Coast donors — including executives with major law firms, tech conglomerates, and other multinational corporations.

