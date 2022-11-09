Iowa Republican Zach Nunn Unseats Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne

Iowa Republican state Sen. Zach Nunn defeated Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne in the Hawkeye State’s Third Congressional District race.

The Associated Press called the race for Nunn at 3:20 p.m. eastern.

Axne being unseated by Nunn means the Hawkeye State is now represented by only Republicans on the federal level. In addition, it is a massive win for the House GOP, as the national party spends a lot of time and money to ensure a win in Iowa’s Third Congressional District.

Following the victory, Nunn stated, “From Day 1, we’ve been a grassroots team of Iowans from all over the district ready to bring our Iowa values to D.C. We’re humbled and honored to have won our mission and are ready to bring change to our country.”

“We didn’t get into this race to win, we got into this race to serve – and after hearing directly from Iowans the last few months, it’s clear we need to hit the ground running,” Nunn continued before explaining his plans for when he gets to Congress next year.

He explained some of his “top priorities” are to fix our economy, tackle the record-high inflation and massive government spending, and help “get our country back on track.” He also wants to work on securing the U.S.-Mexico border and strengthening national security.

“It’s clear that Iowans have had enough of divisive, corrupt, and power-grabbing politicians – with our win, we’re looking forward to serving Iowans and continuing to put service over self,” he explained.

Despite all of this, the race’s outcome is no surprise to some, as polls showed Nunn ahead of Axne in recent months. Nunn’s most recent internal poll showed him leading Axne by two points with likely 2022 general election voters, 46 percent to 44 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.