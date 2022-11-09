Republican Kris Kobach has completed his political comeback after being declared the winner of the 2022 Kansas attorney general race over Democrat opponent Chris Mann.

The Associated Press called the race for Kobach Wednesday as he led 51.2 percent to 48.8 percent with over 95 percent of the votes counted as of 1:15 p.m. Eastern.

Republican Kris Kobach revived his political career by winning the Kansas attorney general’s race after two big losses tied to his national reputation as an immigration and election law provocateur. https://t.co/isLlEiKvx0 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

Kobach released a statement on Twitter following his victory. “Thank you to my supporters, the voters of Kansas, and my team for all the hard work on this campaign. Now that the race has been called, it’s time to get to work tackling the fentanyl crisis and pushing back against the Biden Administration’s illegal mandates.”

Kobach’s win is a major political comeback after losing the 2018 Kansas gubernatorial election and the 2020 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat in Kansas. Kobach served as Kansas’s Secretary of State from 2011 to 2019.

Kobach vows to implement a conservative agenda, which he released in a five-point plan before the Republican primaries. His five pledges include: Creating a special litigation unit to bring lawsuits against the Biden administration, prosecuting voter fraud, eliminating conceal and carry license fees, restoring Kansas pro-life laws, and prosecuting scammers who target consumers.

Kobach told Breitbart News in August that he would seek to model the proposed special litigation unit after the Texas Attorney General’s office.

“On day one, I would set up a special litigation unit to bring some of these lawsuits against the Biden administration,” he said. “Texas is the model state. Texas is the one state that’s kind of carrying the rest of the country on its shoulders when it comes to bringing lawsuits against Joe Biden and his administration. They brought more than 20 lawsuits altogether.”

Tuesday night’s victory comes amid mixed results for Republicans in Kansas. On the one hand, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jerry Moran had a resounding victory over Democrat Mark Holland; however, incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly (D) defeated Republican Derek Schmidt in the state’s gubernatorial race. The Republican party also recorded wins for state insurance commissioner and secretary of state.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.