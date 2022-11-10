An alleged intruder was shot dead by an Oakton, Virginia, homeowner Wednesday after using a landscape rock to break into the home.

FOX 5 notes the homeowner and the alleged intruder first had interaction outside the residence and that interaction got tense and became an altercation.

The homeowner then went inside to retrieve a gun and, as he did, the alleged intruder used a “large landscape rock” to enter the home.

The homeowner shot the alleged intruder dead and called 911.

FOX News reports that police arrived and found the alleged intruder deceased at the scene.

The Washington Post reports “authorities are investigating the incident as a self-defense incident.”

The homeowner’s wife and children and another adult were in the home at the time of the incident and none of them were harmed.

