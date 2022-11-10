An illegal alien, deported seven times from the United States, is now facing charges that he committed at least five rapes over the course of nearly two decades.

Carlos Nava, a 46-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, is facing multiple sexual assault charges in Clark County, Nevada. One of the cases dates back to 2003. Prosecutors are accusing Nava of raping prostitutes in Las Vegas and kidnapping one of them.

After having been arrested in July, Nava was given a $5,000 bail and released from jail with an ankle-monitoring GPS tracker.

Since 2002, Nava has been deported from the U.S. seven times after having crossed the southern border via Arizona and California. His most recent arrest got him deported from the U.S. to Mexico in 2020, but he returned on an unknown date.

Nava has a criminal record that includes battery and domestic violence. He is due back in court this month and more charges are expected.

