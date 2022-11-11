Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan is making clear her office will not be enforcing Oregon’s new “high capacity” magazine ban.

The ban is part of Ballot Measure 114 (BM 114), which was heavily funded by out-of-state money.

BM 114 also requires Oregon residents to acquired a $65 permit in order to exercise their Second Amendment right to buy a firearm.

KATU quoted Sheriff Duncan commenting on BM 114, saying, “This is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims, and public safety.”

She added, “I want to send a clear message to Linn County residents that the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is NOT going to be enforcing magazine capacity limits.”

Duncan noted that her office is still looking at the purchase permit requirement, to ascertain their best course of action there.

She outlined her guiding principle, “I want to ensure anything we do or don’t do will not hinder gunowners’ rights to purchase firearms, intentionally or unintentionally.”

Duncan stressed that she hopes a lawsuit will be filed against BM 114, derailing the measure.

