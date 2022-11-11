Staff Member at Georgia School Fired After Gun Found in Her Purse

A staff member at Georgia’s Oconee County Primary School was fired after she accidentally left her purse in a school restroom overnight and a firearm was discovered in it.

FOX 5 reports the staff member, Quandra Johnson, left her purse in a staff restroom and another school employee found it.

Investigators found a firearm inside the item and Johnson was called to the office Thursday morning and “charged with carrying a weapon within a school safety zone.” She was also fired.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office notes Johnson had a “non-teaching” position at the school and that they have “no reason to believe that she had any intention of causing harm.”

Georgia allows the carrying of handguns for self-defense on public university campuses throughout the state, except areas specially exempted. But the state does not allow teachers and staff to be armed on K-12 campuses for classroom defense.

