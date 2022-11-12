WATCH: Two Planes Collide Mid-Air During Dallas Air Show

Two planes crashed mid-air during the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials confirmed.

The planes collided at 1:25 p.m. local time, and air show attendees quickly uploaded videos of the crash to social media.

NOW – B-17 bomber and a smaller plane collide at Dallas airshow.pic.twitter.com/BmJgnxBnrb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 12, 2022

Because attendees watched the air show from different areas, they caught multiple angles of the crash. A large cloud of black smoke formed after the two planes collided.

⚠️ GRAPHIC VIDEO: A mid-air collision involving two planes near the Dallas Executive Airport, today. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at 1:25 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A @FOX4 viewer took this video. @FOX4 is working for more details. pic.twitter.com/jdA6Cpb9Ot — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) November 12, 2022

“What? No,” one witness shockingly said as the crash happened.

One plane in the crash was first identified as a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later revealed the other plane was a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. It is not yet known how many people were on the aircraft when they collided and whether any injuries were reported.

The FAA released the following statement:

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas around 1:20 p.m. local time Saturday. At this time, it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.After investigators verify the aircraft registration numbers at the scene, the FAA will release them (usually on the next business day) on this webpage. You can look up the aircraft by their registration numbers on this webpage. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

Dallas-based FOX 4 News’s David Sentendrey shared a photographer’s photo that captures one of the planes after the crash.

A look from photographer @kdfw_u11’s viewfinder of one of the planes that crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow event at Dallas Executive Airport, Saturday. @FOX4 is working for more details. pic.twitter.com/xJNDkkqIlZ — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) November 12, 2022

The Commemorative Air Force, an organization dedicated to preserving World War II aircraft based at the Dallas Executive Airport, hosts the Wings Over Dallas aircraft show, the Dallas Morning News reported. Saturday was scheduled to be the second of three days full of events held over Veterans’ Day weekend, but inclement weather forced the organization to cancel Friday’s events.

Debris from the collision ended up on the nearby Highway 67, which closed both northbound and southbound lanes after the crash.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News.