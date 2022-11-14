27 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-seven people were shot, six of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicag0 Sun-Times reported the first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred Friday night around 6:20 p.m. when an alleged robber shot and fatally wounded a clerk.

Breitbart News noted that the alleged robber was shot by a concealed carry permit holder who was in the store at the time of the would-be robbery. The robbery suspect then shot the clerk, killing him.

The second fatal shooting of the weekend occurred Saturday night just before 9 p.m. when “a man believed to be in his 40s” was shot “in the 6300-block of South Fairfield Avenue.” Someone dropped the man off at a hospital, where he died.

The weekend’s third fatal shooting took place “about 2:40 a.m. [Sunday] in the 2200-block of West Walnut Street.” Police actually saw the victim getting shot and saw the gunman speed off in “a grey car and drive off.” The shooting victim died at the hospital.

Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday a 29-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded “in the 4800-block of South Tripp Avenue.” He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The weekend’s fifth fatal shooting was the result of a drive-by incident that occurred at 6 p.m. Sunday and the sixth fatal shooting involved a tow truck driver who got caught in crossfire.

The 49-year-old tow truck driver was fatally shot around 10:45 p.m.

The Sun-Times pointed out 605 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through November 13, 2022.

