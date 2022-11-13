Chicago: Concealed Carry Permit Holder Shoots, Kills Alleged Robber

A concealed carry permit holder shot and killed an alleged robber inside Chicago’s El Barakah Supermarket around 6:20 p.m. on Friday night.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports “a man walked into the store and pulled out a gun to start a robbery” and the concealed carrier responded by pulling his own gun and shooting the alleged robber.

The alleged robber tried to fire back and missed the concealed carrier, hitting the store clerk instead.

CBS News notes the alleged robber fled the store only to collapse and die. The 64-year-old clerk, Ali Hassan, was taken to a hospital where he died as well.

CBS Chicago’s Jackie Kostek tweeted:

The citizen who intervened and shot the alleged robber has a valid Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card and concealed carry license.

ABC 7 observes police recovered both guns used in the shootout, as well as a third gun that was kept behind the counter in the store.

