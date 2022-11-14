Joe Biden After Meeting with Xi Jinping: No ‘New Cold War’ with China

President Joe Biden tried to downplay any new tensions with China on Monday, after meeting with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

“I absolutely believe there need not be a new Cold War,” he told reporters during a press conference after the three-and-a-half-hour meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

Biden repeated that the United States policy in Taiwan had not changed at all, despite recent comments indicating otherwise.

But he also downplayed any fears that China would move to take over the island.

“I do not think there’s any imminent intent on the part of China to invade Taiwan,” he said.

Biden said both he and Xi were “very blunt with one another” but did not notice any change surrounding the leader’s demeanor since they last met in person five years ago.

“I didn’t find him more confrontational or more conciliatory, I found him the way he’s always been direct and straightforward,” he said.

Biden repeated he did not believe there was any concern about a new Cold War and said the two governments would work together on issues of concern.

“I’m not suggesting this is Kum-bay-ya,” Biden says, but said he wanted to be “clear” with China and Xi Jinping that “I mean what I say and I say what I mean.”

“I think we understand each other, which is the most important thing that can be done,” he added.

The Biden family and China have a familiar relationship in both business and politics.

In 2013, when Biden was vice president, he flew with his son Hunter Biden aboard Air Force Two to China. Ten days later, Hunter Biden’s firm signed a billion-dollar deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China.