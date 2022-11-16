The Surprise Disaster Joe Biden Doesn’t See Coming

The following is sponsored content by Stansberry Research.

Joe Biden went public recently saying we will not have a recession.

To be exact, the president said, “I don’t think there will be a recession. If it is, it’ll be a very slight recession. That is, we’ll move down slightly.”

Of course, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said earlier that inflation would be “transitory.”

And before that, Ben Bernanke said the mortgage crisis was “likely to be contained.”

The point is, economic forecasts from government officials have a history of being very, very wrong.

And that’s why one of the most successful businessmen in America over the past 50 years has come forward with a prediction of his own…

Bill Bonner is a 73-year-old anti-social entrepreneur who is ultra-wealthy and rarely appears in public.

Instead, he retreats to one of his six massive properties around the globe in South America, Central America, the United States, and Europe.

But now…

From one of his spectacular homes overlooking one of Europe’s most beautiful rivers, Bill Bonner has just gone public with a big and urgent prediction…

He says a looming crisis in America will catch Joe Biden and all of the political progressives by surprise.

Every informed American should check this out — because you’re unlikely to hear this message anywhere else, and the mainstream press likely won’t report on it for months to come.

And Bonner says we already know who Biden will blame if the next crisis plays out as he predicts.

Get the facts, and don’t get caught flat-footed. Bonner says there are 4 critical steps every American should take immediately.

We are in a very strange period of time in America right now… and perhaps some of the most difficult years in recent history.

We’ve posted Bonner’s Warning (plus his 4 recommended steps) on our website. Click here to view it for free.

Although you’ve probably never heard of Bill Bonner, he has a knack for making extremely accurate and important macro-economic predictions.

In fact, he’s made three really big such predictions in his nearly 50-year career—and each one proved to be exactly right, although he was mocked each and every time.

Already, it looks like his 4th Prediction will be right yet again. If so, it will send the Biden administration reeling. It’s going to have a huge impact on you and your money. To learn more, click here.