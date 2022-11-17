Democrats Mourn the End of Pelosi’s Reign: America ‘Owes Her a Debt of Gratitude’

Democrats mourned the end of House Speaker Nance Pelosi’s (D-CA) position as a leader following the 82-year-old politician announcing that she will not seek reelection as Democrat House leader, prompting President Biden to state that America “owes her a debt of gratitude.”

“This I will continue to do as a member of the House — speaking for the people of San Francisco, serving the great state of California, and defending our Constitution, and with great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi stated on the House floor Thursday.

“The hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic Caucus that I greatly respect,” the career politician added.

Her announcement came on the heels of Republicans officially securing a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives following Trump-backed Kevin Kiley (R-CA) bringing them to the needed 218 threshold.

All eyes now look to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) who could replace Pelosi as the leader of House Democrats, with the former leader’s guidance.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the G.O.A.T.,” he wrote, thanking her:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the G.O.A.T. Thank you for all that you have done for America. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 17, 2022

That was hardly the only kind word offered to the far-left 82-year-old politician.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), perhaps most well-known for his allegedly intimate relationship with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang, posted a picture of his daughter, writing, “Little girls like my daughter Cricket will have countless more opportunities in life because of @SpeakerPelosi”:

“For 35 years, @SpeakerPelosi has served as a dedicated public servant, master legislator, and historic Speaker of the House,” Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) said, claiming that Pelosi “wasn’t in this for herself or for the power.”

“She was in it to make America a better place, especially for our children,” he asserted — a take earning him mockery on social media.

For 35 years, @SpeakerPelosi has served as a dedicated public servant, master legislator, and historic Speaker of the House. She wasn’t in this for herself or for the power — she was in it to make America a better place, especially for our children. Thank you, Madam Speaker. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) November 17, 2022

Failed Democrat presidential candidate Al Gore deemed Pelosi the “greatest, most effective Speaker of the U.S. House of Representative in America history,” and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg echoed those sentiments:

.@SpeakerPelosi has been one of America’s greatest Speakers — a historic figure with historic accomplishments. Our country has been lucky to have her as a national leader for two decades. pic.twitter.com/cDkzN7tHux — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 17, 2022

President Biden associated Pelosi with the word “dignity,” predicting that history will “note her as the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in history.” He concluded that America “owes her a debt of gratitude.”

When I think of Nancy Pelosi, I think of dignity. History will note her as the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in history – she is first, last, and always for the people. America owes her a debt of gratitude for her service, patriotism, and dignity. pic.twitter.com/U2xvEVC1E5 — President Biden (@POTUS) November 17, 2022

Former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan also congratulated Pelosi on the end of her reign, as more chimed in:

I tip my cap as I welcome @speakerpelosi to the former speaker’s club and congratulate her on a historic career in the House. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) November 17, 2022

Thank you @SpeakerPelosi for your dedication, creativity, and leadership that has guided @HouseDemocrats through thick and thin. Honored to serve with you. pic.twitter.com/Ebe7pJ2okZ — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) November 17, 2022

America is better because Nancy Pelosi chose to serve. I am so grateful for her friendship and leadership. pic.twitter.com/aPnCdhVrpv — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 17, 2022

20 years ago, I went to the Hill as a young staffer & since that time @SpeakerPelosi has always been our Leader. In her time as Speaker, Pelosi has been a tremendous force for good. She has been one of the most effective, consequential & powerful Speakers in our history. pic.twitter.com/Gok6uhp1lJ — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) November 17, 2022

Speaker Pelosi is an absolute masterclass in powerful, empathetic leadership, guided by her strong moral compass and unmatched political skill. Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi. https://t.co/AcPo6Qdp4W — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 17, 2022

Nancy Pelosi is one of the greatest House Speakers and patriots in American history. Thank you, Madam Speaker. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) November 17, 2022

As leader, Nancy Pelosi wasn't afraid to take chances. In 2006, I was a long shot candidate – running against a 24-year incumbent Republican. But in August, she came to Waterbury to campaign for (a much younger looking) me. A lot of people thought she was wasting her time. pic.twitter.com/2DjAQYZlPn — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 17, 2022

Following the news and fawning that came after the announcement, conservative host and author Mark Levin noted that the “rewriting” of Pelosi’s “true legacy” has already begun.

“She was no uniter. She never demonstrated respect for our system. She always had a nasty comment. So, the rewriting of her true legacy begins already,” he added. “A sham”:

Nancy Pelosi is shown bi-partisan respect and media fawning despite her wretched reign over the House. She was no uniter. She never demonstrated respect for our system. She always had a nasty comment. So, the rewriting of her true legacy begins already. A sham. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 17, 2022

In perhaps one of her most viral moves in recent years, the so-called “uniter” ripped up then-President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech in 2020, deeming the action the “courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives.”

