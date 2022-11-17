Leftist activists are teaming up to defend President Joe Biden now that Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives and announced investigations into the president and his son Hunter Biden.

Activist David Brock has launched a nonprofit group called Facts First USA to help the White House defend the president, including a $5 million a year “SWAT Team” to counter Republican investigations, according to the New York Times.

Republicans promised during the midterms to investigate Biden’s son Hunter, his withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as Biden’s response to the coronavirus if they won control of the house.

And that’s why Brock is ready to help Biden defend himself — with some quiet support from the White House — according to reports.

Kevin Morris, a close adviser to Hunter Biden, is working with Brock’s new group to coordinate a broad defense of the president’s son who continues dealing with information from his abandoned “laptop from hell” filled with details of his life and business that went public.

Hunter Biden’s corrupt foreign deals with countries like China and Ukraine were exposed by author and Breitbart News contributor Peter Schweitzer in his books Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends and Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.

The leftist group called the Congressional Integrity Project announced their own multimillion-dollar “war room” to help defend Biden, according to Politico.

Organizers say they plan to get ahead of Congressional Republicans who want to investigate Biden ahead of his possible 2024 campaign against former President Donald Trump.

The Biden administration has already spent months drafting an army of lawyers to help them defend the president and his cabinet from the Republican investigations, according to CNN, but these new groups will enhance the expected public information battle.