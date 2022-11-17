Most likely voters, despite how they feel about former President Donald Trump or his 2024 bid, agree that the Republican Party is still the “Party of Donald Trump” and the Make America Great Again movement, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday found.

After months of teasing, Trump formally announced his 2024 presidential bid during a speech in Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening. During the speech, the former leader unveiled his “National Greatness Agenda” in an hour-long campaign speech, vowing to restore America to greatness — from tackling coronavirus mandates in the U.S. military to restoring the southern border and staying out of “foolish and unnecessary foreign wars.”

While plenty remain on the fence when it comes to a Trump 2024 presidential bid, it appears, despite personal preferences, that the Republican Party is still viewed as both Trump’s party and the party of the MAGA movement itself.

The survey asked, “Agree/Disagree: ‘The Republican Party is still the party of Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again movement.'”

Nearly three-quarters, 72 percent, at least somewhat agree with that statement — that the GOP is the party of Trump and MAGA. Of those, 39 percent “strongly” agree. Just 23 percent disagree.

Seventy-eight percent of Republicans believe the party is still Trump’s and MAGA’s, and 67 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of independents at least somewhat agree as well.

The survey also found 47 percent viewing Trump favorably but found 60 percent indicating that he should not run for president in 2024, while 32 percent said he should. However, a plurality of Republicans, 49 percent, believe he should run. For comparison, 37 percent said DeSantis should run in 2024, compared to 38 percent who said “no” and 26 percent who said they are not sure.

The survey was taken November 10 and 13-15, 2022, among 2,000 likely voters and has a +/ 2 percent margin of error. It coincides with Trump formally jumping into the 2024 ring Tuesday night — the first individual to do so on the GOP side.

“This great movement of ours—there has never been anything like it, and perhaps there will never be anything like it again,” Trump said during his speech. “My fellow citizens, America’s comeback starts right now.”