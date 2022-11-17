San Francisco Transgender Income Program Includes 97 Gender Options, 19 Sexual Orientations

A new guaranteed income program for transgender residents of San Francisco includes 97 gender options on its application, plus 19 sexual orientations — including several anti-gay slurs — and 18 options for pronouns.

The city-sponsored program, called Guaranteed Income for Trans People (GIFT), will “provide low-income transgender residents with $1,200 each month, up to 18 months,” according to local ABC affiliate KGO.

KGO added:

In a statement, the City of San Francisco said: “GIFT is one of several programs the City is developing, implementing, and evaluating to identify how to best support San Francisco residents and promote economic stability and recovery.” The city also said that the new pilot program is the first guaranteed income initiative to focus solely on transgender people and will provide 55 eligible participants with temporary income. Additionally, the city said it will provide the same individuals with “wrap-around” direct services, such as gender-affirming medical and mental health care, case management, specialty care services and financial coaching.

The application specifies that recipients must live in the city, earn less than $600 per month, and identify as “transgender, nonbinary, gender nonconforming, or intersex.” It also adds an extensive list of identity labels.

Within the gender category, options include: “Cis-gender woman, Woman, Transgender Woman, Woman of Trans experience, Woman with a history of gender transition, Trans feminine, Feminine-of-center, MTF (male-to-female), Demigirl, T-girl, Transgirl, Sistergirl, Cis-gender man, Man, Transgender man, Man of Trans experience, Man with a history of gender transition, Trans masculine, Masculine-of-center, FTM (female-to-male), Demiboy, T-boy, Transguy, Brotherboy, Trans, Transgender, Transsexual, Non-binary, Genderqueer, Agender, Xenogender, Fem, Femme, Butch, Boi, Stud, Aggressive (AG), Androgyne, Tomboy, Gender outlaw, Gender non-conforming, Gender variant, Gender fluid, Genderfuck, Bi-gender, Multi-gender, Pangender, Gender creative, Gender expansive, Third gender, Neutrois, Omnigender, Polygender, Graygender, Intergender, Maverique, Novigender, Two-spirit, Hijra, Kathoey, Muxe, Khanith/Xanith, X-gender, MTX, FTX, Bakla, Mahu, Fa’afafine, Waria, Palao’ana, Ashtime, Mashoga, Mangaiko, Chibados, Tida wena, Bixa’ah, Alyha, Hwame, Lhamana, Nadleehi, Dilbaa, Winkte, Ninauposkitzipxpe, Machi-embra, Quariwarmi, Chuckchi, Whakawahine, Fakaleiti, Calabai, Calalai, Bissu, Acault, Travesti, Questioning, I don’t use labels, Declined, Not Listed.” Applicants are invited to check all that apply, or to describe their own gender under “not listed.”

The possible pronouns listed include “ae/aer/aers,” and its sexual orientations include “faggot” and “dyke.”

Several Democrat-run cities in California have experimented with guaranteed income programs. Last year, Oakland proposed a racially discriminatory program that initially excluded white residents from eligibility.

