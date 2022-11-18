Jeffries is well-known for denying the 2016 election. He has stated former President Donald Trump “will never” be accepted “as a legitimate President.”

“The more we learn about 2016 election the more ILLEGITIMATE it becomes. America deserves to know whether we have a FAKE President in the Oval Office #RussianInterference,” he said on social media in 2018.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.