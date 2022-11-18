Global Warming Strikes Again: Portions of New York State to See ‘Historic’ Snowfall

Portions of New York state, particularly Buffalo, will see “historic” snowfall this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“Total snow amounts of 1-2 feet are expected in many locations, reaching 2-3 feet east of Lakes Erie and Ontario. Historic snowfall exceeding 4 feet is likely around Buffalo, New York,” NWS warned, noting that “very cold air will accompany this event with temperatures 20 degrees below normal forecast by the weekend”:

❄️⚠️ Potentially historic snowfall for Buffalo, NY. Widespread, heavy lake effect snow will continue through Sunday for the Great Lakes. Snowfall rates of 1-3 in/hr at times will produce nearly impossible travel. Accumulations of 1-3 ft, with locally more than 4 ft, are likely. pic.twitter.com/oYEDeEivxm — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) November 17, 2022

Late Thursday night, NWS Buffalo posted an image of the beginning of the snowfall, reporting 3.1 inches of snow in the span of an hour:

The beginning at NWS Buffalo. We just measured 3.1" of snow in the past hour with this first burst of heavy lake effect snow. #nywx pic.twitter.com/LtY8E1mS6h — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) November 18, 2022

Lake effect snow continues this morning northeast of Lakes Erie & Ontario. Today, the lake effect band off Erie will shift slightly north and remain over Buffalo % the South Towns. Off of Lake Ontario the lake band will remain slightly north or over the Watertown Metro today. pic.twitter.com/A71Kl2TVHD — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) November 18, 2022

NWS Buffalo has continued to put out a number of advisories on a lake effect snow band, affecting counties such as Jefferson and Lewis. For those unfamiliar, the NWS describes a “lake effect” snow as the phenomenon of cold air moving across the waters of the Great Lakes:

As the cold air passes over the unfrozen and relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes, warmth and moisture are transferred into the lowest portion of the atmosphere. The air rises, clouds form and grow into narrow band that produces 2 to 3 inches of snow per hour or more.

According to NBC News, Buffalo Niagara International Airport reported over a foot of snow overnight, and Williamstown reported over two feet.

The harsh winter weather comes roughly a month after a freeze that swept the U.S., as about 100 million Americans were under a freeze or frost alert this time last month:

Widespread record breaking cold to induce first freeze of the season from the Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley to the Central/Southern Appalachians and Southeast https://t.co/A3RX3bOdWJ — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) October 18, 2022

The harsh winter conditions follow years of panic from global warming alarmists like Al Gore, John Kerry, and countless celebrities who continue to travel via private jet while lecturing everyday Americans about their carbon emissions and vehicles of choice.

As of August, Steven Spielberg’s private jet, for instance, burned roughly $116,000 in fuel since June. And in 2016, climate alarmist Leonardo DiCaprio famously flew 8,000 miles on a private jet to, ironically, accept an environmental reward. That action contradicted his warnings, declaring that “a massive change is required right now, one that leads to a new collective consciousness, a new collective evolution of the human race, inspired and enabled by a sense of urgency.”

In 2006, Al Gore warned that the world would reach a “point of no return” within ten years if it did not take drastic measures to combat climate change. In 2019, he doubled down on that prediction, warning of “much more rapid increases in temperature.”

“The heatwave was in Europe,” he said. “Now it’s in the Arctic.”

Notably, global warming alarmists now tend to use the more broad phrase “climate change,” pointing to extreme weather conditions as evidence of their claims.